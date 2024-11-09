Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 459 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $277,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 83.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

