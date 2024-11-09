Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

CNQ opened at $34.17 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

