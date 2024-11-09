Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 22.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY opened at $365.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $375.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.79.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

