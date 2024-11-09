Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

