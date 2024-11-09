Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lear by 14.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.