Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

