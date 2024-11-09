Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.08 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

