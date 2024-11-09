Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 662,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,389. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

