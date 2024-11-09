Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 759,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 752,867 shares.The stock last traded at $31.66 and had previously closed at $36.87.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428,382 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

