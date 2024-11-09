Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 395,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 301,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 180.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,680,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

