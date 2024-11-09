Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.46 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 341.80 ($4.45). Volex shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.36), with a volume of 471,112 shares changing hands.

Volex Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £595.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

