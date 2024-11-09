VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.88 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. 147,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,765. VSE has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,256,331.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

