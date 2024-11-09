VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.
VSE Stock Performance
VSE stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.80. 147,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,765. VSE has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36.
Insider Transactions at VSE
In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at $44,256,331.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSE
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.