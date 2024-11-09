VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

VSE Stock Performance

VSE stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.80. 147,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,765. VSE has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36.

Insider Transactions at VSE

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at $44,256,331.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

