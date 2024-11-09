Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 138,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 168,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $682.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

