Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

