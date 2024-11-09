Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Waystar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

