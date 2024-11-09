Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.0 million-$934.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.2 million. Waystar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

