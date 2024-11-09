Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 3,470 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

