Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,156.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

IIM stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.