Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $23.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

