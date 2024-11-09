Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.54.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

