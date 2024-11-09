Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2762128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Union by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Western Union by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

