Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 1,804 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,772.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $618.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

