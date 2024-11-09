Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212,808 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $64,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,085,000 after acquiring an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,462,000 after purchasing an additional 214,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,613,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 173,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

