Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 549 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.88 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

