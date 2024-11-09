Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.14) – $0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $160 – 200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.69 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -1.140–0.890 EPS.
Wolfspeed Price Performance
NYSE WOLF traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,194,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $47.43.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolfspeed
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.