Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.140–0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.6 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.14) – $0.89 EPS.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 20.4 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.09. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

