Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$196.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.960 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of WK traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 806,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

