Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.68 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 622 ($8.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.17), with a volume of 49,083 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £149.72 million, a PE ratio of 3,273.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 626.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.79.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

