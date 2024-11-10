17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after buying an additional 106,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average is $175.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $137.74 and a one year high of $198.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.