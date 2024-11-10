17 Capital Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,330 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

