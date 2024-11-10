1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $184.42. 1,784,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

