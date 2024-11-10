250 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

VMC opened at $292.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $208.09 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

