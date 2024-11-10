2,626 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 191.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. 5,314,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,226. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.