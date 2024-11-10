8,187 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,549,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

