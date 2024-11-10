AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

ASIX stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $829.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,434.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.