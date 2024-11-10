AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $122.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

AECOM Announces Dividend

NYSE:ACM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $115.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

