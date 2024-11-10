Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.310-6.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 14.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $15.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 9,015,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.