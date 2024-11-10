American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.