American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

