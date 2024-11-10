Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.6 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04) to $0.04 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,117. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

