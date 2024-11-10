Arrow Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 357.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average is $271.36. The company has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $214.06 and a 1 year high of $297.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

