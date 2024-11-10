Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

