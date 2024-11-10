Arvest Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 1.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. 86,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,050. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

