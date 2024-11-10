Arvest Investments Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4,306.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Corning by 10,626.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,367. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.