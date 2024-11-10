Arvest Investments Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $82.07. 3,934,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,444. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

