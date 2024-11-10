Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 43,723.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPHQ stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

