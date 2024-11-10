Assetmark Inc. Has $31.80 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.