Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,713 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 87,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 505,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 269,785 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

