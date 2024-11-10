Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 248.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $145.27.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

