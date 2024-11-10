AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 million-$9.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 million.

AudioEye Stock Up 17.4 %

AudioEye stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.74. 570,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,250. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $377.04 million, a PE ratio of -117.56, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

